media release: So Full & Hot Summer Gays present: Brand New Bitch

A sober-forward New Year's Day (day) party

Less imbibing, more vibing! Join us on New Year's Day to party, dance, eat, chill, and celebrate. Whether you're sober, sober-curious, or planning on "Dry January," it'll be a great time. Check out Blind Shot's killer NA drink menu (alcoholic options available). DJs Fuzzy Duck & Sarah Akawa will bring the music. Don't be a bland new bitch, start your year off right!

Day of tickets $10 at the door