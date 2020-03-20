Fuzzysurf, The Shabelles, Supper Club

× Expand Joe Ludwig Fuzzysurf (left to right): Ben Gidens, Sean Lehner, Michael Roy and Corey Murphy.

press release: FUZZYSURF (MILWAUKEE, POWER POP)

https://fuzzysurf.com/

“If you’ve ever wanted to hear a band that’s about to hit it’s stride, [Fuzzy & the Surfs] is the album to check out immediately. With a sound reminiscent of '60s pop, the band puts a refresh on a tried and true formula, with clean guitars, crisp organ keys, and melodies that will be stuck in your head for days.” - Allen Halas (Breaking and Entering)

SUPPER CLUB (MADISON, INDIE ROCK)

https://www.facebook.com/ supperclubband/

Madison four piece bringing you original hits in the realms of Funk, Soul, Blues, Motown, and Indie Rock. With songs about love, breaks ups, and one about their favorite car, Supper Club is sure to have you feeling all the feels. Supper Club is Osha Waterdu, Keegan Lynch, Marc Brousseau, and Jory Carlin.

THE SHABELLES (MADISON, SURF POP)

https://www.facebook.com/The- Shabelles-172993489382808/

Upbeat garage surf-pop with just a little bit of swagger.