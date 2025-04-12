G-Eazy, Marc E. Bassy, Goody Grace

× Expand Nikki Phillips G-Eazy on stage. G-Eazy

media release: Multi-platinum selling superstar G-Eazy has announced his upcoming “Helium Tour,” as well as the release of his upcoming single “Kiss The Sky,” arriving on February 6th via RCA Records. The upcoming 26-date run, which includes major cities across North America such as Nashville, Toronto, St. Louis and Vancouver will kick off on April 4th in New Haven, CT before concluding in Cleveland, OH on May 14th. Currently in the midst of a sold-out European run, the newly added shows are an extension of G-Eazy’s successful 2024 cross-country tour. The upcoming engagements will include support from Marc E. Bassy and Goody Grace. The newly announced anticipated new single, “Kiss The Sky,” feeds the growing excitement of new music on the horizon for eager G-Eazy fans.

Additionally, G-Eazy has announced his Las Vegas residency at Wynn Las Vegas with several dates taking place over the next year. The shows are set to take place at Wynn Nightlife's iconic XS Nightclub on April 18th, May 2nd and July 13th and will conclude on September 13th at Encore Beach Club at Night.

Last month, G-Eazy released new singles "Nada" and "Vampires." G-Eazy surprised fans with the addition of the new songs to his live show, garnering a massive crowd response each night and stirring up anticipation across social media. Following the outpour of incredible support and love of the new music while on the road, G has released the tracks as a thank you to his fans for the heartfelt experience they shared from city to city. Listen to "Nada" and "Vampires" HERE.

Multi-platinum recording artist and producer G-Eazy has long established himself as a staple in the music and touring world. Known for his smooth raps, pristine production and dexterous range, the Bay-area rapper has performed on Saturday Night Live, MTV Video Music Awards, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel Live! and many more. He has won a People’s Choice Award for “Favorite Hip-Hop Artist”, named one of Forbes “30 Under 30” and covered publications such as GQ Italia, Rollacoaster, Numero NL, XXL and Flaunt.

In 2021, the rapper delighted fans with the long-awaited release of his fourth studio album, These Things Happen Too. These Things Happen Too is the sequel to his debut LP, These Things Happen, and highlights G’s growth since the 2014 breakout album. The 19-track album showcases G’s multi-faceted artistry with a diverse, yet eclectic body of work, and marks his first full-length record since 2017’s critically-acclaimed The Beautiful & Damned. The genre-spanning tracklist includes hard-hitting hip-hop anthems such as “Instructions” ft. YG, while also leaning into the pop sphere on tracks like “Breakdown” ft. Demi Lovato and “Faithful” ft. Marc E. Bassy. The album received critical acclaim, with the body of work becoming a career standout for the superstar.

His third full-length studio album The Beautiful & Damned (2017) debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200, garnered two No. 1 radio hits – “No Limit” ft. A$AP Rocky & Cardi B and “Him & I” ft. Halsey – and has since been certified platinum by the RIAA. The 7x platinum single “No Limit” has been streamed over 1 billion times worldwide to date. The Beautiful & Damned followed his platinum-certified sophomore album When It’s Dark Out (2015), which featured the 5x platinum single “Me, Myself & I” with Bebe Rexha. His influence also spans the fashion world where he has partnered frequently with some of the biggest design houses and regularly appears on best-dressed and grooming lists.

The star has used his far-reaching platform to launch The Endless Summer Fund – a non-profit dedicated to helping Bay Area under-served youth reach their full potential and strengthening the community. The fund remains one of the most important projects of G-Eazy’s multi-faceted career.