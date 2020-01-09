G. Love, Shamarr Allen

× Expand Kaelan Barowsky G. Love

$30 ($25 adv.).

press release: Eclectic blues/hip-hop artist G. Love has announced the January 17 release of The Juice via Philadelphonic/Thirty Tigers, and a 2020 tour in support. Co-produced and co-written with four time Grammy award-winner Keb' Mo', The Juice is an electrifying album that features a slew of special guests including Robert Randolph, Marcus King and Roosevelt Collier. Along with the announcement today, Rolling Stone Country has premiered the album’s debut track "Go Crazy" featuring Keb' Mo' during "...one of his most prolific periods to date."

"Go Crazy" by G. Love with Keb' Mo'

"I’ve been in the game a long time, but I’ve always considered myself a student," explains G. Love. "Finishing this album with Keb Mo’ felt like graduation."

Garrett Dunton (aka G. Love) is a masterful multi-instrumentalist who has crafted a unique blend of blues, jazz, rock, funk and soul, injected with pop elements, hip-hop grooves and electronic beats. The Juice finds him reconnecting with his former Okeh Records label-mate Keb’ Mo’ to deliver 10 new songs that strike a balance between the personal and political, illustrating both an appreciation for the simple joys in life along with an obligation to speak out for justice and equality. From the rallying cry of the title track and “Shake Your Hair” to the celebration of community and family in “Soul-B-Que” and “Diggin’ Roots”, The Juice serves as a reminder of the beauty in our everyday lives and the need to connect with one another.

"I’ve always tried to make music that’s a force for positivity," G. Love explains. "It was important to me that this album be something that could empower the folks who are out there fighting the good fight every day. I wanted to make a rallying cry for empathy and unity."

Through a career spanning more than two decades and almost a dozen releases, G. Love has established a reputation for being an unmatched artistic force with a penchant for collaboration and innovation. He consistently delivers infectious, vibrant music that blurs the line between genre, garnering widespread acclaim from press including NPR Music, The New York Times, Paste Magazine, Relix, The Wall Street Journal and more. He has expanded his own business in recent years, launching a beer collaboration with Oregon’s Good Life Brewery, The Juice IPA, as well as creating his own hot sauce and starting a festival in Massachusetts called The Cape Cod Roots & Blues Festival. With a wildly diverse set of influences and a knack for reinvention, G. Love is at his most comfortable when pushing the envelope, and The Juice is no exception. This is G. Love at his finest.