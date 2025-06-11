media release: Gabby Bryan is a New York-based stand-up comedian, actress, Emmy-award winning producer, and overall girlie girl. This winter, she brought her Fringe hit Billy and the Situation to Union Hall, garnering praise in the New York Times, after a successful Edinburgh Fringe Festival run. She performed alongside Olivia Wilde and Oscar Isaac in the film “Life Itself” (Amazon Prime), appeared in the bilingual film “Ruta Viva” (HBO), and featured in Ilana Glazer’s special “Comedy on Earth” (Comedy Central). Gabby co-hosts L’Podcast” with comedian Zack Signore, which has built a global audience, as well as “Let Me Ask My Dad” Podcast with musician and composer David Bryan. Gabby has toured all around the globe, including shows in London, Dublin, Los Angeles, Boston and hits the road again with her headlining tour “Gabby Bryan is my Best Friend” this fall. She is wildly popular on social media with over 270K followers, sharing viral stand up clips & comedy sketches. Follow her at @gabbyisbryan on all platforms!