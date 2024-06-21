Gabe Schillman

Mineral Point Opera House 139 High St., Mineral Point, Wisconsin 53565

Media Release:  The “United States of Mind” is a live music tour featuring nationally touring songwriter and performing artist Gabe Schillman. The tour showcases and celebrates rural America, drawing from Gabe’s off-stage experiences in the area with the people and places that have hosted him. With special guest performers including Grammy Award-winning artist and producer, Ted Perlman, and a touching military tribute.

608-987-3501
