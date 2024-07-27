Gabor Szarvas, Matt Ackerman, Dani Bocsi

media release: Join us for an evening of classical and Spanish guitar music with Gabor Szarvas, Matt Ackerman, and Dani Bocsi. These talented musicians have been performing in Madison and the surrounding area as solo guitarists, and now they're coming together for a special concert.

Last year, you might have enjoyed Gabor and Dani’s duo performances in different places. This summer, all three guitarists have teamed up to create a program featuring trios, duos, and solo pieces. Most of the pieces are their own arrangements, adding a personal touch to the music.

Come and enjoy the beautiful sounds of classical guitar in a warm and inviting atmosphere. We look forward to sharing this special event with you.

Friday, July 26, 7pm

Covenant Presbyterian Church, 326 S Segoe Rd, Madison

free concert, donations accepted

If you miss this concert, there are two more venues you can listen to these artists during this weekend:

Saturday, July 27, 7pm, Capitol Lakes, 333 W Main St, Madison

free concert

Sunday, July 28, 3pm, The Commons, 401 E Jefferson St, Viroqua

ticket: $10