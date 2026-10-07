media release: 7:30 PM performance, doors and bars open at 7:00 PM, Four Winds Farm, 5735 Adams Rd, Fitchburg

Love transcends political division and darkness in a timely new song cycle by Gabriel Kahane, “one of the finest, most searching songwriters of the day” (The New Yorker), who was dubbed a “one-man cultural Cuisinart” (The New York Times) after his Carnegie Hall debut. In this solo program co-commissioned by Carnegie Hall, Kahane interweaves a pocket history of civil resistance and nonviolent protest—drawing inspiration from Sojourner Truth, Vaclav Havel, Martin Luther King Jr., the songs of the 1960s, and more—with a set of new tunes animated by a sincere belief in the power of love and our inescapable interconnectedness.