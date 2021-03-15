ONLINE: Gabriella Balza, Adrienne Chung, Miriam Huettner, Itiola Jones, Alison Thumel, Ajibola Tolase

media release: Presented in partnership with the UW Program in Creative Writing, a reading from the graduating MFA cohort in poetry. This event will feature the work of Gabriella Balza, Adrienne Chung, Miriam Huettner, Itiola Jones, Alison Thumel, Ajibola Tolase. Join the event at: https://www.crowdcast.io/e/2021-uw-poetry-mfa​. Before the event begins, you will see a countdown and the event image.