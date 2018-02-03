press release:

OFFSITE A Room of One's Own book launch at EVERYDAY GAY HOLIDAY

Gabrielle Calvocoressi

author of Rocket Fantastic

Saturday, February 3rd, 5:00pm

Join us for a potluck and a poetry reading with Gabrielle Calvocoressi, Saturday 2/3/18, at EVERYDAY GAY HOLIDAY (2088 Atwood Ave), presented by The University of Wisconsin's Program in Creative Writing, with support from the Anonymous Fund and additional co-sponsorship from UW Libraries and the LGBT Campus Center.

5 p.m. - NEW ECONOMY POTLUCK: In the spirit of the New Economy Chapbook Cookbook vol. 1, which Calvocoressi coordinated, you are invited to join for dinner with a dish to share that you care about. For ideas or inspiration, check out the New Economy Chapbook Cookbook.

7 p.m. - POETRY READING: Following the potluck, Gabrielle Calvocoressi will read from their new book, Rocket Fantastic (Persea Books, 2017). Yes, you may come only to the poetry reading and not the potluck, but come early to get a seat as space is limited. Books will be available for purchase at the reading, with thanks to A Room of One's Own, Madison's independent bookstore since 1975.

This event is FREE and open to the public.

Gabrielle Calvocoressi is the author of The Last Time I Saw Amelia Earhart, Apocalyptic Swing (a finalist for the LA Times Book Prize) and Rocket Fantastic, released by Persea Books in September 2017. Calvocoressi is the recipient of numerous awards and fellowships including a Stegner Fellowship and Jones Lectureship from Stanford University, a Rona Jaffe Woman Writer's Award, a Lannan Foundation residency in Marfa, TX, the Bernard F. Conners Prize from The Paris Review, and a residency from the Civitella di Ranieri Foundation, among others. Calvocoressi's poems have been published in numerous magazines and journals including the New York Times, POETRY, Boston Review, and Kenyon Review. An Editor at Large at Los Angeles Review of Books, Calvocoressi co-curates the digital maker's space Voluble. Calvocoressi is working on a memoir entitled The Year I Didn't Kill Myself, and a novel, The Alderman of the Graveyard. Calvocoressi lives in North Carolina and teaches at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

EVERYDAY GAY HOLIDAY is a queer- and trans-centered studio space in the Atwood neighborhood of Madison, shared by seven writers and artists. Parking is available nearby on the street and behind the Barrymore Theatre. The venue is also on several bus lines. There are no stairs to the front entrance or to the restroom. The restroom is single-stall and all-gender. If you need another accommodation to attend this event, please contact Oliver Baez Bendorf at osbendorf@wisc.edu. All accommodation requests should be made no less than two weeks before the event.

Event address:

2088 Atwood Ave