media release: Free concert, no need to RSVP! Take a detour after you shop at the Dane County Farmers' Market for a free organ concert at 11am! We're excited to feature organist Gabrielle McDougall.

Gabrielle McDougall is a 17 year old organist from San Luis Obispo, California. She currently lives in Verona, Wisconsin. She has been serving as an organist at St. Mary’s Church in Pine Bluff since she was 13. She currently studies organ with Dr. Andrew Schaeffer at Luther Memorial in Madison, and she will be attending Indiana University’s Jacob School of Music in the fall as an organ performance major. She occasionally performs with the Madison Diocesan Choir and has given performances in the Music at Midday concert series at Luther Memorial. She will be performing this summer on July 17th in the Summer Diocesan Organ Concert Series.

Program:

Gustav Merkel, Introduction, Allegro risoluto from Organ Sonata No. 7, Op. 14

César Franck, Prelude, fugue and variation, Op. 18

J.S. Bach, Trio Sonata No. 1 in Eb Major, BWV 525

Calvin Hampton, Five Dances for Organ

Charles-Marie Widor, Allegro from Symphony for Organ No. 6 in G minor, Op. 42, No. 2