The Gadjo Players

Google Calendar - The Gadjo Players - 2018-11-05 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Gadjo Players - 2018-11-05 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Gadjo Players - 2018-11-05 18:00:00 iCalendar - The Gadjo Players - 2018-11-05 18:00:00

Robinia Courtyard 829 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: The Gadjo Players take audiences on a journey though the many different styles that this band represents. They create the sounds of Latin, Gypsy swing, bluegrass, Dawg music, funk, and more. Playing mostly original music and a few choice nostalgia tunes. There is a little something for everyone to enjoy.

Info
Robinia Courtyard 829 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Music
608-237-3039
Google Calendar - The Gadjo Players - 2018-11-05 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Gadjo Players - 2018-11-05 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Gadjo Players - 2018-11-05 18:00:00 iCalendar - The Gadjo Players - 2018-11-05 18:00:00