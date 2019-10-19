× Expand Gaelynn Lea

press release: 8:00 pm - $10

“Velvet Underground meets Little House on the Prairie.”

Gaelynn Lea won NPR Music’s Tiny Desk Contest in 2016, and she’s been on the road ever since playing her unique mix of haunting original songs and traditional fiddle tunes. So far the singer-songwriter and violinist has appeared in 43 states and 7 countries – she’s graced the stage of renowned venues like Nashville’s Music City Roots, The Kennedy Center, House of Blues and even BBC World News.

In addition to performing and recording, Gaelynn also does speaking engagements about disability rights, finding inner freedom, and accessibility in the arts. In recent years, she has used her music as a platform to advocate for people with disabilities and to promote positive social change. Gaelynn is currently working on a memoir about her touring adventures and disability advocacy that she plans to release in 2022.