media release: Gaia Music Collective's One-Day Choir series is an opportunity to sing in a choir for one day only. A celebration of song and the connective power of singing in harmony. An opportunity to build community, make some new friends, and raise our powerfully diverse voices as one.

No auditions. No commitment. No judgment or need for perfection.

Just the joy of creating something bigger than ourselves with a room full of beautiful humans!

For each choir, we pick a piece of music to rehearse and sing our hearts out to. In our time together, we'll:

Play some fun singing games, warmups, & connection games

Work through the piece section by section

Break down the lyrics & emotions at play in the song

Shape some key musical moments

& Record some casual rehearsal videos of the piece - for our own memories, and maybe even to share with the greater Gaia community!

Whether you're a vocal ensemble veteran or have never sung in a group before, you are welcome here - all experience levels are valued in Gaia Music Collective!

Gaia Music Collective events are participatory, but low-pressure. You'll be invited to sing along and make music with us, but we encourage you to draw your own boundaries and engage at your own pace - we pride ourselves in creating a judgment-free community where you can express yourself however feels right!

We ask that you arrive no later than 30 minutes after start time, after which we close the doors (lovingly) in order to preserve the intimacy and trust of the musical container we’re building. Thank you for understanding!

For more info, contact us at gaiamusiccollective@gmail.com.

Rock the Vote, Gaia Music Collective, and Live Nation Women are launching 'Rock the Vote: Make a Beautiful Noise,' a dynamic new initiative of 20 pop-up, one-day community choirs and early voting activations across the country. This nationwide effort aims to inspire young women and allies to harness the power of their voices — both in song and at the ballot box.

The choirs will perform "A Beautiful Noise," the Grammy-nominated song by Alicia Keys and Brandi Carlile, celebrating the strength of collective action and the power of diverse voices united in harmony. The song was released in 2020 marking the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage and the 55th anniversary of the Voting Rights Act. After each event, participants will be encouraged to vote early together, making voting a shared, empowering experience.

“At Rock the Vote, we believe that using your voice is a powerful act. 'Make a Beautiful Noise' not only brings communities together through song, but also inspires collective action at a time when young women and allies need to be heard,” said Rock the Vote President and Executive Director Carolyn DeWitt. “This election is critical, and we’re excited to create spaces where young voters come together to inspire one another and feel empowered to shape their future."

The pop-up choirs are open to all, regardless of musical background or experience.