Gail Becker & Dan Ferretti

media release: ANNOUNCING THE NEXT CABARET SOIRÉE: Unplugged & Unfiltered — A Musical Reunion!

Chicago powerhouses Gail Becker and Dan Ferretti are reuniting on the Cabaret Soirée stage — joined by the exceptional Linda Madonia — for one intimate night of high-caliber vocals, hilarious storytelling, and the kind of unfiltered honesty you can only find at this kind of show.

These two go way back, and when they share the stage together, magic happens. Add Linda Madonia's brilliance to the mix? You don't want to miss this.

Only 100 seats. One night only.

Saturday, June 27 at 7:30 PM

CCT Core | Middleton

Ready for a night unlike any other in Madison? Cabaret Soirée is back, bringing the dazzling and intimate world of cabaret to life! Imagine yourself in a cozy setting, maybe with a drink in hand, as incredible singers take the stage. For one unforgettable hour, you'll be captivated by phenomenal music, fascinating stories, and genuine moments that will stay with you long after the lights dim. This season is extra special, featuring both legendary national cabaret stars and the freshest local voices. Don't miss out on these unique, one-night-only events – with audiences limited to 100, you'll feel like part of the magic!