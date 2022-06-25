Gaines & Wagoner

× Expand Mary Gaines & Chris Wagoner

media release: Chris Wagoner and Mary Gaines have been in-demand private instructors, session musicians and performers in the Midwest for over three decades with tours spanning the US and Europe. Together and separately, they are founding members of several of Wisconsin’s favorite musical groups, past and present: Harmonious Wail (vintage jazz), The Common Faces (original “folk-soul”), The Bob Westfall Band (original “jazz-grass”), The Moon Gypsies (original Americana / Roots-Rock), The Stellanovas (“cafe jazz”) and Graminy (original “class-grass”). Regular work with other ensembles and artists has included: Randy Sabien’s “Fiddlehead” Band, Salt Creek (progressive Bluegrass band based in Milwaukee), The North Country Drifters (Western Swing), The Best Westerns (Western Swing), Honor Among Thieves (Original Rock) and performance and recording with singer- songwriters, Carrie Newcomer, Tret Fure, L.J. Booth, Whitney Mann, Josh Harty and Blake Thomas.