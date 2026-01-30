Gaines & Wagoner

Cave of the Mounds, Blue Mounds 2975 Cave of the Mounds Road, Blue Mounds, Wisconsin 53517

media release: Shhh… it’s a secret. Step into the shadows of the underground and experience the sultry charm of the Roaring Twenties — hidden away beneath the surface. Join us for Speakeasy Night at Cave of the Mounds, where the lights are low, the music is smooth, and the cocktails are classic. Tucked inside the ancient beauty of the cave, you’ll sip and sway in a setting like no other — no password required (but dressing the part is encouraged!). Slip into your finest flapper dress or fedora and enjoy a curated evening of vintage vibes, handcrafted drinks, and music that echoes through the stone like a secret waiting to be told.

Music by: https://www.gainesandwagoner.com/

608-437-3038
