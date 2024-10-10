Gaines & Wagoner, Colin O'Brien

× Expand Chris Wagoner & Mary Gaines

media release: Nashville based Colin O’Brien is a musical mutt. His guitar compositions harken to Leo Kottke, whip his dancing feet groove in the wake of late John Hartford, who O’Brien also sites as a primary songwriting inspiration.

“O’Brien bottles the lightning that was John Hartford’s engagingly off-center songwriting.” — The Nashville Scene

“His rustic vocals convey more years than he has lived.” — Billboard Magazine

Swapping sets and also sharing the stage with O’Brien, “Gaines & Wagoner” (Chris Wagoner and Mary Gaines) have been Madison favorites for over three decades as co-founders of some of Wisconsin’s premiere ensembles: Harmonious Wail, The Common Faces, The Moon Gypsies, The Bob Westfall Band, Graminy and The Stellanovas. Both award-winning multi-instrumentalists and singers, their music ranges widely from old-time swing, jazz and blues to rootsy gospel and Americana.

“Chris Wagoner and Mary Gaines are masters of their craft…For more than three decades, they’ve been the rug that holds the room together for an impressive canon of local, national and international artists. Recording credits include everything from Madison’s own Harmonious Wail to singer-songwriter Carrie Newcomer to Smashing Pumpkins’ 1991 genre-defining album “Gish”. —Kiel Majewski, Isthmus