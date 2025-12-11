Gaines & Wagoner, Father Leroy
Harmony Bar and Grill 2201 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
gainesandwagoner.com
Chris Wagoner (left) and Mary Gaines withi instruments.
Chris Wagoner (left) and Mary Gaines.
media release: Gaines & Wagoner continue their monthly residency at the Harmony. This edition, they are joined by Father Leroy, a relatively new to the scene bluegrass band partly made up of members of the Old Soul Roots Ensemble.
4pm start time. $15 suggested donation
harmonybarandgrill.com
