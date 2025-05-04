Gaines & Wagoner, Les Cordes en Blue

× Expand gainesandwagoner.com Mary Gaines (left), Chris Wagoner and mandolins. Mary Gaines (left) and Chris Wagoner.

media release: Every first Sunday of the month, Chris Wagoner and Mary Gaines bring you finely crafted music. Each month is a different offering as they collaborate with some of the greatest local talent that Madison has to offer. Stay tuned for more details for this specific event.

Suggested donation $15.