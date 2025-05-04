Gaines & Wagoner, Les Cordes en Blue
to
Harmony Bar and Grill 2201 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
×
gainesandwagoner.com
Mary Gaines (left), Chris Wagoner and mandolins.
Mary Gaines (left) and Chris Wagoner.
media release: Every first Sunday of the month, Chris Wagoner and Mary Gaines bring you finely crafted music. Each month is a different offering as they collaborate with some of the greatest local talent that Madison has to offer. Stay tuned for more details for this specific event.
Suggested donation $15.
Info
harmonybarandgrill.com
Harmony Bar and Grill 2201 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
Kids & Family
Music