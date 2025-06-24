Gaines & Wagoner

× Expand gainesandwagoner.com Mary Gaines (left) and Chris Wagoner standing on a bench. Mary Gaines (left) and Chris Wagoner.

media release: The free weekly concert series Music in the Park is presented and sponsored by the Belleville Public Library, Belleville Area Cultural Foundation, and local businesses. All concerts are rain or shine. (Concerts may be cancelled or rescheduled due to severe weather).