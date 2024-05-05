Gaines & Wagoner & the New Stellanovas

to

Harmony Bar and Grill 2201 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

media release: Based in Madison the award-winning husband and wife duo of Mary Gaines (cello, guitar, bass, vocals) and Chris Wagoner (violin, mandolins, lapsteel, ukulele, guitar, accordion, vocals) play an eclectic mix of Americana—original and classic tunes ranging from folk to jazz, bluegrass to blues, honky-tonk and a little singer-songwriter on the side.

No cover.

Info

calendar-Harmony.jpg

harmonybarandgrill.com

Harmony Bar and Grill 2201 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
Music
608-249-4333
to
Google Calendar - Gaines & Wagoner & the New Stellanovas - 2024-05-05 16:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Gaines & Wagoner & the New Stellanovas - 2024-05-05 16:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Gaines & Wagoner & the New Stellanovas - 2024-05-05 16:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Gaines & Wagoner & the New Stellanovas - 2024-05-05 16:00:00 ical