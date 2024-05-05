Gaines & Wagoner & the New Stellanovas
Harmony Bar and Grill 2201 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
Chris Wagoner & Mary Gaines
media release: Based in Madison the award-winning husband and wife duo of Mary Gaines (cello, guitar, bass, vocals) and Chris Wagoner (violin, mandolins, lapsteel, ukulele, guitar, accordion, vocals) play an eclectic mix of Americana—original and classic tunes ranging from folk to jazz, bluegrass to blues, honky-tonk and a little singer-songwriter on the side.
