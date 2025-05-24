Gaines & Wagoner

to

Biergarten at Olbrich Park 3527 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714

media release: Sugar Maple Concert Series.

Gaines and Wagoner join us in the Biergarten for an evening of live music!

Award-winning husband-wife duo, Chris Wagoner and Mary Gaines specialize in "Americana, Jazz, Blues and Unique Ditties". They play cello, violin, mandolin, ukulele, guitar, vocals and more.

(In the event of inclement weather, this concert will be re-scheduled to 5/31.)

Info

Biergarten at Olbrich Park 3527 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714
Music
608-237-3548
to
Google Calendar - Gaines & Wagoner - 2025-05-24 17:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Gaines & Wagoner - 2025-05-24 17:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Gaines & Wagoner - 2025-05-24 17:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Gaines & Wagoner - 2025-05-24 17:30:00 ical