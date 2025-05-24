Gaines & Wagoner

× Expand gainesandwagoner.com Mary Gaines (left) and Chris Wagoner standing on a bench. Mary Gaines (left) and Chris Wagoner.

media release: Sugar Maple Concert Series.

Gaines and Wagoner join us in the Biergarten for an evening of live music!

Award-winning husband-wife duo, Chris Wagoner and Mary Gaines specialize in "Americana, Jazz, Blues and Unique Ditties". They play cello, violin, mandolin, ukulele, guitar, vocals and more.

(In the event of inclement weather, this concert will be re-scheduled to 5/31.)