Gaines & Wagoner

media release: We're excited to announce our annual New Year's Eve concert - Sunday, December 31, 7:30 pm - featuring the multi-talented local stars Chris Wagoner and Mary Gaines. Join us to ring in 2024 (gasp!) with great music, old and new friends, and champagne, too.

The award-winning husband and wife duo of Gaines (cello, guitar, bass, vocals) and Wagoner (violin, mandolins, lapsteel, ukulele, guitar, accordion, vocals) play an eclectic mix of Americana—original and classic tunes ranging from folk to jazz, bluegrass to blues, honky-tonk and a little singer-songwriter on the side.

Let’s just say you happen to walk into a music venue and see a duo playing cello and violin. You’d most likely expect to hear either classical or folk music of some kind, right? But just as you spy the lineup of crazy acoustic and electric stringed instruments of all varieties the duo tears into a tune that combines funky electric fuzz-wah fiddle with thumping pizzicato cello and your assumptions start to crumble. The next tune features old-time duo vocals over the jangle of an acoustic mandolin and guitar followed by a righteous gospel-fired slide-guitar-driven blues and then right into a crooning, heart-stopping jazz ballad. The space in-between the tunes is alternately punctuated by folk-style storytelling and light-hearted riffing with the audience. This is not “one-size-fits-all” music. This is Gaines and Wagoner.

Hear their music at www.gainesandwagoner.com.

CONCERT DETAILS: Admission fee for all concerts is $20, and all proceeds go to our musicians. We ask that you pay in advance so we know we have the funds we’ve promised the performers.

To reserve your seat(s), send or drop off your cash or check (payable to David Wallner, 451 North Few Street, Madison, WI 53703). You can also use PayPal ( annedave@chorus.net ) or Venmo @Anne-Katz-4. We hold checks to be cashed after the concert date, and we’ll send out a reminder/logistics message to all attendees right before the concert.

Please note that indoor concerts take place in our living room, an enclosed space without a lot of room to physically distance. We expect indoor concert attendees to be fully COVID-vaccinated. Masks are optional.

QUESTIONS? Contact us at annedave@chorus.net. See you soon at Our House!