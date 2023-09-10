Gaines & Wagoner, The Spine Stealers

media release: On Sunday, September 10, at 3pm, the Sun Prairie Public Library will host Gaines and Wagoner with The Spine Stealers for an afternoon of modern folk music for all ages. Opening act, The Spine Stealers, is an acoustic duo from Sun Prairie that began writing songs together in 2020 and now plays regularly at venues all around south central Wisconsin. They won the 2023 Virtual Band Competition to appear at the Blue Ox Festival in Eau Claire and recently released the digital EP "River Teeth Tapes." Gaines and Wagoner have been performers and in-demand music teachers for over 30 years. They have performed all over the United States and internationally with groups such as Harmonious Wail, The Stellanovas, and Graminy. Both Mary Gaines and Chris Wagoner are award-winning multi-instrumentalists and session musicians who also live in Sun Prairie. The event will begin at 3pm, doors open at 2:30, and is free and open to the public. Registration is not required. For more information, visit www.sunprairiepubliclibrary. org.