RSVP for Gala Auction: Art & Objects

media release: Join us for our Gala Auction: Art & Objects fundraiser event at the Lind Pavilion, 411 Commerce Street, Mineral Point.

This gala event will feature art and specialty items curated by local artists and experts. Gather for live music by Driftless Standard Time, cocktail reception and hors d’oeuvres, auction bidding, raffles and games, and more fun with the art and creativity that makes Mineral Point and Shake Rag Alley so special. Featuring the work of Audrey Christie, Max Fernekes, Tom Kelly, Michael DeMeng, Laura Lein-Svencner, fiber art items including a vintage crazy quilt, sleigh blanket, and Afghan tent wrap, stained glass by Mark McKim, and woodcarving by John Sharp. We invite you to wear your artistic best and join us for a special night out.

Doors Open: 5:45

Music, Bar & Hors d’oeuvres: 6:00

Auction Begins: 7:00

Funds raised go to support our mission to provide educational experiences in visual, performing, and literary arts for adults and children; cultivate the creativity that thrives in our rural community; and rehabilitate and preserve our historic buildings and rustic campus.