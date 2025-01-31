RSVP for Gala For Good

Concourse Hotel 1 W. Dayton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: Enjoy an evening of elegance with some of the most giving individuals around Madison and throughout Wisconsin.

General Admission Tickets Includes:

- Admission

- Dinner

- (2) Drink Tickets per Ticket

Agenda

5-6pm - VIP Cocktail Hour

6-7pm - General Admission Check-In/Cocktail Hour

7pm - Welcome/Dinner

8pm - Award Recognition

9:15pm-11pm - Checkout / Entertainment

The cost is $100 for general admission (includes admission, dinner, and 2 drink tickets). The cost of $150 for VIP admission (includes early 1 hour of early admission with hosted bar, Do Good Wisconsin gift, dinner, and 2 drink tickets). Registration closes on January 31, 2025.

