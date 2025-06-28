Gala on the Green

media release: Shake Rag Alley Center for the Arts is celebrating community with a gala auction featuring art and experiences on Saturday, June 28, from 4-6 pm at 18 Shake Rag St.

Attendees will gather on the Green for a live and silent auction with pieces by local artists and the Shake Rag Alley community, including Beth Bird, Kate Church, Max Fernekes, Helen Shafer Garcia, Nathan Gieseke, Caitlin Leline Hatch, Beth Hobby, Bruce Howdle, Todd Kingery, Christie McNab, Bob Potter, Randall Henry Reimer, Roland Sardeson, Alfred Stark, and Janet Vetter. Additional work will include etchings by Salvador Dalí, Albrecht Dürer, Kenneth Reeve, Susan Hunt-Wulkowicz, lithography by Pedro Puerta, a Graciela Rodo Boulanger print, and objects including unique metalwork, a Victorian crazy quilt, and Bohemian garnet jewelry.

For unique experiences, there’ll be a master pie-making with Mike Christensen, a custom pet portrait from artist Bonnie Myhre, a private knife skills class with Nicole Bujewski, and an aesthetic space refresh with Jonna Wensel. Live music will be provided by Driftless Standard Time, with food and drink from Café 43.

The auction furthers Shake Rag Alley’s mission to provide educational experiences in visual, performing, and literary arts for adults and children; cultivate the creativity that thrives in our rural community; and rehabilitate and preserve our historic buildings and rustic campus. Support for the Gala is provided by sponsors Cummins Emission Solutions and Wisconsin Electrical Service LLC, and an unnamed donor.

Tickets are $25, and available to purchase at ShakeRagAlley.org, or by calling the office at 608-987-3292. All proceeds will benefit Shake Rag Alley Center for the Arts.