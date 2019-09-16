press release: Monday, September 16- Tuesday, September 17: 6:30-7:30 PM

Wednesday, September 18: 6:30-7:30 PM and 7:45-8:45 PM

Galaxies

Galaxies are giant cities of stars, gas, and dust. Where are we in our Milky Way Galaxy? Where can we see it? What does the latest research tell us about how they form, and how the universe has evolved? Join us to explore these questions and the latest beautiful images from professional observatories around the world and beyond. We’ll also explore the current night sky.

