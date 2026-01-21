media release: The Galaxy Quartet is a Madison-based string quartet featuring Maynie Bradley and Hillary Hempel on violin, Kayla Schultz on viola, and Alex Ozasky on cello. Performing throughout the Midwest, they curate engaging programs that blend the classical with the modern, aiming to spark curiosity and reflection through their performances.

While the group enjoys a galactic theme, their name is actually a playful mash-up of their cellist Alex’s name and “the gals” of the group - Alex + gals = Galaxy.