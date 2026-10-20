media release: Join us on Sunday, November 15 at 5:00pm for a performance by Galaxy Quartet. Performing throughout the Midwest, the Galaxy Quartet curates engaging programs that blend the classical with the modern. Maynie Bradley and Hillary Hempel on violin, Kayla Schultz on viola, and Alex Chambers-Ozasky on cello aim to spark curiosity and reflection through their performances.

Advance tickets are $20, or $15 for students and members.