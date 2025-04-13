media release: Join us in the Chazen Lobby for an incredible performance by Madison-based string quartet, The Galaxy String Quartet!

Musicians

Maynie Bradley, violin

Hillary Hempel, violin

Kayla Schultz, viola

Alex Chambers-Ozasky, cello

This program will include works by Caroline Shaw, Ludwig van Beethoven, Felix Mendelssohn, and Benjamin Britten.

IMPORTANT EVENT DETAILS

Attendance is limited and reservations are required for a seat in the Sunday Afternoon Live audience section. Your name on the reservation is all you will need to check in for the concert, you do not need a printed ticket.

Please arrive by 12:15 pm to find your seat, or your tickets may be forfeited to walk-in guests. Running late? Simply e-mail jprey@chazen.wisc.edu for us to hold your spot!

The Chazen Lobby will remain open to the public during the concert. Museum goers without tickets may still enjoy the concert from our café tables or while exploring the galleries.

Unable to join us live at the Chazen Museum of Art? A video of this performance will be live streamed on the Chazen Museum of Art Facebook page. No registration is required for streaming from home.