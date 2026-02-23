media release: Neptune's wrath sparks an unusual connection between Gallathea and Phyllida, two disguised young women.

They're on the run from Neptune's wrath.

In disguise.

In love.

When the ancient gods of Greece threaten to drown the English village of Lincolnshire unless they receive virgin sacrifice, Gallathea and Phillida are hustled off to the forest in male disguise by their worried parents. They find each other, and a way to trick nymphs, confound Neptune, and win the protection of Venus.

A staged reading presented by Falconbridge Players, directed by Jonathan Rowe. Free and open to the public.