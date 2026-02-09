media release: The Down Syndrome Association of Wisconsin–South Central (DSAW-SC) hosts a joyful and inclusive community celebration of World Down Syndrome Day on Saturday, March 21, from 5:30–8:30pm at the Wisconsin Masonic Center in Madison.

This unforgettable evening -Gallery 21 - is an annual party that celebrates individuals with Down syndrome and related disabilities while bringing families, friends, and the broader community together in connection and joy. The event features:

A catered dinner by Blue Plate

Red carpet walk

Co-performance by Children’s Theater of Madison

Crafts, photo booth, dessert, and dancing

A photo gallery celebrating our loved ones

Two artists with disabilities displaying their talents with our partnership with Artworking