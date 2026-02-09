Gallery 21
to
Wisconsin Masonic Center 301 Wisconsin Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: The Down Syndrome Association of Wisconsin–South Central (DSAW-SC) hosts a joyful and inclusive community celebration of World Down Syndrome Day on Saturday, March 21, from 5:30–8:30pm at the Wisconsin Masonic Center in Madison.
This unforgettable evening -Gallery 21 - is an annual party that celebrates individuals with Down syndrome and related disabilities while bringing families, friends, and the broader community together in connection and joy. The event features:
A catered dinner by Blue Plate
Red carpet walk
Co-performance by Children’s Theater of Madison
Crafts, photo booth, dessert, and dancing
A photo gallery celebrating our loved ones
Two artists with disabilities displaying their talents with our partnership with Artworking