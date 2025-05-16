Gallery Night at Hilldale
media release: Enjoy Hilldale in a whole new light. Stroll among grand-scale murals, sculptures, and connect to your creativity at our shops. Spring Gallery Night showcases artists across disciplines—makeup, music, jewelry, illustration, photography, and more. Wander, wonder, and witness art in motion.
Murals
- 608 Skyline Mural: Located next to Indochino, across from lululemon at 638 N. Midvale Blvd., the 608 Skyline Mural by artist Brian Kehoe employs bright, bold orange stripes to draw the eye to Madison’s iconic skyline. Along the lakeshore path, a single rider takes on the new day on two wheels in our bike-friendly community. Sun up, wheels down, ride on, Madison!
- 608 Mural: Located on the back of [solidcore] at 536 N. Midvale Blvd., the 608 Mural by artist Brian Kehoe stuns with bold colors and patterns, depicting the iconography of some Madison’s most well-known and beloved places. Look closely and you’ll see nods to Wisconsin Badger football, the University of Wisconsin-Madison, boating, biking, the State Capitol and of course, the Memorial Union Terrace.
- Let it Flow: Find the bright and beautiful Let it Flow mural by artist Stefan Matioc on the side of lululemon, across from Indochino at 702 N. Midvale Blvd.
‘Hope’ Sculpture
Located between EVEREVE and Anthropologie at 712 Price Pl., this sculpture is one in a series of works created by Boston artist John Guthrie. Rendered in his signature geometric style, each piece in The Pride Collection explores the meaning of pride in our everyday lives. Guthrie invites the viewer to embrace curiosity, wonderment, and new ways of seeing the world. His abstractions embody the openness and freedom of expression that we champion here at Hilldale and within our community.
The Mouse Creek Garden Market
Located on The Green near Jaxen Grey, the Mouse Creek Garden Market is fully stocked with morsels, crumbs, and oh-so-tiny treats thanks to the meticulous work of Anonymouse, an artist collective from Malmö, Sweden. This mysterious group has been constructing storybook-inspired art in secret since 2016, in in hopes of bringing a bit of everyday magic to passersby.
Artists’ Work Hosted by Hilldale Businesses
- Crescendo Espresso Bar| Displaying art by local artist, Lesley Anne Numbers (@lesleyannenumbers).
- Dumpling Haus| Displaying art by Shuxing Fan (@shuxingfanart), local artist and retired UW Madison professor.
Be a Part of the Art
- Get your complimentary professional photo taken in front of the 608 Skyline Mural behind Indochino from 5 – 8 PM. Photos will be posted to our Facebook page within 72 hours following the event.*
- Take in the tunes of Sonora Strings playing from 5:30 – 7:30 PM at the ‘Hope’ sculpture near EVEREVE.
- Let our caricature artist draw you in front of the Rainbow mural near Shake Shack from 5 – 7 PM. Sketches are complimentary and while supplies last.
- Let the little ones create their own Monalisa with Creando on The Green from 5:30-7 PM (or while supplies last). Complete your art right then and there or take it home to do later! Post a photo of your art, tag @creandolanugages , and you’ll be entered for a chance to win a Date Night pass. See Creando for details.
- Stop into Bluemercury to try out all the colors on the palette! A Trish McEvoy artist will be in-store to assess your skin and help you find your perfect shade with complimentary makeup touch-ups (open until 8 PM).