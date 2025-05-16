Gallery Night at Hilldale

media release: Enjoy Hilldale in a whole new light. Stroll among grand-scale murals, sculptures, and connect to your creativity at our shops. Spring Gallery Night showcases artists across disciplines—makeup, music, jewelry, illustration, photography, and more. Wander, wonder, and witness art in motion.

Murals

608 Skyline Mural : Located next to Indochino, across from lululemon at 638 N. Midvale Blvd., the 608 Skyline Mural by artist Brian Kehoe employs bright, bold orange stripes to draw the eye to Madison’s iconic skyline. Along the lakeshore path, a single rider takes on the new day on two wheels in our bike-friendly community. Sun up, wheels down, ride on, Madison!

: Located next to Indochino, across from lululemon at 638 N. Midvale Blvd., the 608 Skyline Mural by artist Brian Kehoe employs bright, bold orange stripes to draw the eye to Madison’s iconic skyline. Along the lakeshore path, a single rider takes on the new day on two wheels in our bike-friendly community. Sun up, wheels down, ride on, Madison! 608 Mural : Located on the back of [solidcore] at 536 N. Midvale Blvd., the 608 Mural by artist Brian Kehoe stuns with bold colors and patterns, depicting the iconography of some Madison’s most well-known and beloved places. Look closely and you’ll see nods to Wisconsin Badger football, the University of Wisconsin-Madison, boating, biking, the State Capitol and of course, the Memorial Union Terrace.

: Located on the back of [solidcore] at 536 N. Midvale Blvd., the 608 Mural by artist Brian Kehoe stuns with bold colors and patterns, depicting the iconography of some Madison’s most well-known and beloved places. Look closely and you’ll see nods to Wisconsin Badger football, the University of Wisconsin-Madison, boating, biking, the State Capitol and of course, the Memorial Union Terrace. Let it Flow : Find the bright and beautiful Let it Flow mural by artist Stefan Matioc on the side of lululemon, across from Indochino at 702 N. Midvale Blvd.

‘Hope’ Sculpture

Located between EVEREVE and Anthropologie at 712 Price Pl., this sculpture is one in a series of works created by Boston artist John Guthrie. Rendered in his signature geometric style, each piece in The Pride Collection explores the meaning of pride in our everyday lives. Guthrie invites the viewer to embrace curiosity, wonderment, and new ways of seeing the world. His abstractions embody the openness and freedom of expression that we champion here at Hilldale and within our community.

The Mouse Creek Garden Market

Located on The Green near Jaxen Grey, the Mouse Creek Garden Market is fully stocked with morsels, crumbs, and oh-so-tiny treats thanks to the meticulous work of Anonymouse, an artist collective from Malmö, Sweden. This mysterious group has been constructing storybook-inspired art in secret since 2016, in in hopes of bringing a bit of everyday magic to passersby.

Artists’ Work Hosted by Hilldale Businesses

Crescendo Espresso Bar| Displaying art by local artist, Lesley Anne Numbers (@lesleyannenumbers).

Dumpling Haus| Displaying art by Shuxing Fan (@shuxingfanart), local artist and retired UW Madison professor.

Be a Part of the Art