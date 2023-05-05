Gallery Night at MCM

Madison Children's Museum 100 N. Hamilton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: Visit MCM for free on Gallery Night and enjoy live music along with special tours of MCM's collection. We're kicking off Live from the Wonderground, a summer concert series featuring local bands along with a cash bar, snacks for purchase, and fresh air fun in downtown Madison’s most creative playground. This month's featured band is Atimevu, performing traditional music of Ghana, 5:30–7:30 pm.

Museum staff will lead guided tours at 5:30 and 7 pm, highlighting work by local artists Erika Koivunen, Chris Murphy, and Jarka Sobiskova. They all lost their studio space and most of their tools and works in progress in a massive fire on March 31. Tour attendees will be encouraged to donate to their rebuilding campaign.

The whole museum is open for free play 4–8 pm.

