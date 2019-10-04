Gallery Night
American Feral Gallery, 2150 E. Washington Ave., Friday October 4, from 5:00 pm til Midnight.
press release: American Feral Gallery is a semi annual gallery event, that takes place in Madison, in the wake of us all having lost Winnebago studios. Founded by local artists Jacob Furnald (Dr. Evermor's builder for over 20 years) and Jason Levy (manager of Artist & Craftsman Supply) along with other local artists Phillip J, Salamoe and Eric Baillies, and occasionally partnered with Pete Hodepp from the Organic Valley Barn mural project.
This is an open call event, structured like few other shows, where we curate the people and not the work they bring to this event. The Gallery takes no cut of an artists sales and merely seeks to support Madison artists.
The participating artist are as follows.
Hosts
Jacob Furnald & Jason Levy
Artists
Eric Baillies
Phillip J Salamone
Camille Davis
Timothy Donald Brenner
Jeremy "Guzzo" Pinc
Fikiry Ozmeral
Stefan Matioc
Linda Kelen
Andrew Villanueva
Goldie Bennett
Brian Kehoe
Ced Ba'etch'
Megan Tuohy
Samuel Johnson
Hanna Goldberg