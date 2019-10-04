Gallery Night

American Feral Gallery, 2150 E. Washington Ave., Friday October 4, from 5:00 pm til Midnight.

press release: American Feral Gallery is a semi annual gallery event, that takes place in Madison, in the wake of us all having lost Winnebago studios. Founded by local artists Jacob Furnald (Dr. Evermor's builder for over 20 years) and Jason Levy (manager of Artist & Craftsman Supply) along with other local artists Phillip J, Salamoe and Eric Baillies, and occasionally partnered with Pete Hodepp from the Organic Valley Barn mural project.

This is an open call event, structured like few other shows, where we curate the people and not the work they bring to this event. The Gallery takes no cut of an artists sales and merely seeks to support Madison artists.

The participating artist are as follows.

Hosts

Jacob Furnald & Jason Levy

Artists

Eric Baillies

Phillip J Salamone

Camille Davis

Timothy Donald Brenner

Jeremy "Guzzo" Pinc

Fikiry Ozmeral

Stefan Matioc

Linda Kelen

Andrew Villanueva

Goldie Bennett

Brian Kehoe

Ced Ba'etch'

Megan Tuohy

Samuel Johnson

Hanna Goldberg