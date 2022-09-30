Gallery Night Stoughton

media release: Friday, September 30, 2022, 5-9PM

Join us to celebrate Stoughton’s vibrant and growing fine art scene. Participating venues include: Abel Contemporary Gallery, Grand Inspired, Woodland Studios and Zovar Fine Art.

Abel Contemporary, 524 E Main St abelcontemporary.com 608 845 6600 Featured Artist - Ryan Myers in the gallery demonstrating wheel thrown ceramics. Tim O’Neill will also be on hand to discuss his new installation in gallery no.5: Halls Creek Lodge

Grand Inspired, 501 E Main St grandinspired.com

Woodland Studios, 195 E Main St woodland-studios.com 608 877 8007 Featured Artists - Reid Thorpe, Jan Norsetter, & Larry Callahan will be in the gallery to discuss their current work.

Zovar Fine Art, 143 E Main St zovar.com 608 345 2991