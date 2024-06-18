gALPHA Urban League Showcase

media release: gALPHA Urban League is a no-cost, four-week business accelerator that is part of the transformational vision of the Black Business Hub. gALPHA Urban League is powered by a partnership with gener8tor, a nationally ranked entrepreneurial accelerator.

The Showcase will provide an opportunity to network with and hear from 19 passionate founders committed to solving problems across many industries, from medical care to media production. Join us for a time of celebration and collaboration with these visionary entrepreneurs who are participating in the gALPHA Urban League summer 2024 cohort.

The Black Business Hub is set to become the region's first place-based, Black-led enterprise center devoted to incubating, accelerating, and networking Black and other entrepreneurs of color. The Hub is both a physical space and an ecosystem of business development services. It will be a 4-story state of the art building located at the southern gateway into Madison's capital city. The Hub will include a wide range of spaces including retail storefronts, small office spaces, co-working space, pop-up space, a rentable commercial kitchen, and much more. It will also include on-site economic and small business development agencies.