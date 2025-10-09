Game-ifying Your Home’s Green Transition

RSVP

Central Library 201 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: This unique event will look at one Madison-area maker’s game, where players have to navigate their energy consumption and utility bills.  

Light refreshments will be served. This event is free and open to the public, but we encourage you to pre-register HERE as seating is limited.

https://forms.gle/3qE8zfy9oQVkfVct9

Info

Madison Public Library's central branch.

Bob Koch

Central Library 201 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Environment, Health & Fitness, Lectures & Seminars
RSVP
Google Calendar - Game-ifying Your Home’s Green Transition - 2025-10-09 17:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Game-ifying Your Home’s Green Transition - 2025-10-09 17:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Game-ifying Your Home’s Green Transition - 2025-10-09 17:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Game-ifying Your Home’s Green Transition - 2025-10-09 17:30:00 ical