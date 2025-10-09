Game-ifying Your Home’s Green Transition
Central Library 201 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: This unique event will look at one Madison-area maker’s game, where players have to navigate their energy consumption and utility bills.
Light refreshments will be served. This event is free and open to the public, but we encourage you to pre-register HERE as seating is limited.
https://forms.gle/3qE8zfy9oQVkfVct9
Info
Bob Koch
