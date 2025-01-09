media release: $15 ADV / $20DOS

A hilarious charity showdown inspired by Dropout.tv's Game Changer

Join us for a night of laughs, improv, stand-up, and surprises! Inspired by Dropout.tv's hit show Game Changer, Game-Never-The-Samer is a loving parody that highlights local talent and life in Wisconsin—all to benefit local charities!

Three brave local comedians will take the stage for two back-to-back game shows, competing for points to win money for their chosen charity. The catch? They have no idea what the games are and will have to learn as they go! 100% of the profits will be donated to the contestants' charities, with the lion's share going to the winner. Stick around after the games for a special stand-up routine by the contestants themselves!

Featuring:

Elizabeth Joy: Stand-up Comic

Nate Chappell: Host of the Several Questions live show and podcast

Peter Jurich: Stand-up Comic

Note: We are not affiliated with Dropout.tv or Game Changer, but highly encourage you to check them out!