The Game of Mancala

media release: Join Alicia Ashman librarian Farrah in this informative and hands-on program on one of the world's oldest games, Mancala. Played over 2000 years ago in ancient lands, participants will learn more about the game, a two-player strategy board game played with a small round objects, then create and decorate their own mancala board to play with each other.

Space is limited and registration is required. Registration will open two weeks prior to the event, on February 7 at 9:00a.m.; sign up online or by calling Alicia Ashman Library at 608-824-1780.

All ages are welcome (children 6 and under must be accompanied by an adult)

____________________

To request interpretation, translation or a disability-related accommodation at no cost to you, contact (608) 266-6511 or lap@cityofmadison.com.