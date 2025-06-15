Seasoned improvers in Madison area are putting on an improv comedy show focused on the predominant styles of LA and NYC. The Game of the Scene show will feature long form improv built on the fundamentals of the Upright Citizens Brigade.

The show is on Sunday, June 15, from 6:15-7:15pm at the Aubergine Community Space (1226 Williamson St.). Admission is free with a $5 suggested donation.

Doors open at 6:00pm for the audience.

https://www.facebook.com/events/1220547452373244/