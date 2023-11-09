media release: The stage is set for a royal spectacle like no other as Sun Prairie West High School proudly announces its upcoming fall play, Game of Tiaras. This laugh-out-loud production is a unique blend of classic literature, epic fantasy, beloved Disney characters, and the irreverent humor of Monty Python. Prepare for an evening of theatrical mayhem and side-splitting comedy.

Performances: November 9, 10, and 11, 7:00 p.m.; November 12, 2:00 p.m., includes American Sign Language interpretation

Location: Sun Prairie West High School Performing Arts Center, 2850 Ironwood Drive, Sun Prairie, WI 53590

In this riotously entertaining adaptation of King Lear, the story unfolds in a Magical Kingdom (England). When an aging king decides to divide his empire between his three daughters, Cinderella, Belle, and the Snow Queen (who bears no resemblance to any copyrighted character whatsoever), terrible tragedy ensues. Terrible, hilarious tragedy. The play, written by Don Zolidis, masterfully combines the plot twists reminiscent of the popular television series with the classic, soul-numbing despair of Shakespearean tragedy.

Prepare to be on the edge of your seat as laughter fills the air, and the body count rises. Game of Tiaras will keep you guessing until the very end. As they say, when you play the Game of Tiaras, you either win or you die.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for students, seniors, and members of the military. They can be purchased online at SPPerformingarts.org or by calling 608-478-1725. This production is recommended for mature audiences only ages 13 and older.