press release: Madison School & Community Recreation (MSCR) and Madison Parks are holding Game On! -- a special event featuring a variety of fun games, sports and activities on Monday, July 22, 5-7:30 pm at Garner Park, 333 S Rosa Road, Madison. The evening is a celebration of National Park and Recreation Month and is designed for all ages!

Game On activities include lawn games, basketball, vintage games, sidewalk chalk, pickleball, spikeball and kube. Participants can also enjoy MSCR FIT2GO activities. Please note: a participating adult is required for all children.

Throughout the month of July, MSCR is hosting a series of free events that include family yoga, open swim and pontoon rides. MSCR is also hosting a free Fitness Walk on Monday, July 8, 5:30-6:30 pm at Tenney Park. Please go to mscr.org for more information.

MSCR is Madison’s recreation department offering a wide range of programs for all ages. Programs include arts, enrichment, camps, fitness, outdoors, sports, swimming and more. Go to mscr.org or call 608-204-3000 for more information.