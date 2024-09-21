Gameday Men’s Health Grand Opening

media release: Gameday Men’s Health is excited to announce the grand opening of its new state-of-the-art clinic in Middleton. The event will be held on Saturday, September 21 from 2-4 PM at 8383 Greenway Boulevard. The celebration will include tours of the clinic, food, an ice cream truck and raffle drawings for a PlayStation 5 and a Yeti cooler. This new location is dedicated to offering specialized services designed to improve men’s overall health, vitality, and quality of life in a comfortable "man cave" environment. With concierge-style service patients receive complimentary testing, consultation and treatment in under an hour.

Gameday Men's Health Middleton focuses on providing personalized and effective care for men experiencing low testosterone levels. Low testosterone levels may cause fatigue, loss of focus, increased body fat, decreased muscle size, hair loss, difficulty sleeping, depression and low sex drive. The clinic uses a comprehensive approach to testosterone replacement therapy (TRT), ensuring each patient receives tailored treatment plans that suit their unique needs. In addition to TRT, the clinic provides multiple treatment approaches for erectile dysfunction and weight loss. Peptides, vitamins and other general wellness support are also available.

The opening of Gameday Men's Health represents a significant step in addressing the unique health concerns of men in the region, ensuring men receive the care they need without unnecessary complexity. Patients can feel comfortable discussing their health concerns with experienced and knowledgeable healthcare professionals.