Games on the Green

RSVP

Hilldale 702 N. Midvale Blvd., Madison, Wisconsin 53705

press release: Go for the Gold! While you cheer on team USA, enjoy some kid-friendly games and activities with us!

Calling all tiny, but fierce competitors - it's time to show us what you've got. Meet us on the Green (near AMC & LL Bean) for a morning of sports-themed activities, crafts, snacks and special super-hero appearances! Let the games begin!

Activities include:

  • Games with Tri 4 Schools
  • An obstacle course with Burn Boot Camp
  • Crafts with Glitter Workshop
  • A photo-op, winners podium (created by Cedar & Spice)
  • Character appearance from Wonder Woman and Captain America
  • Sweets & treats from Gigi’s Cupcakes and Metcalfe’s Market
  • Free swag from Hilldale favorites!

Please note, capacity is limited and registration is required. This event would be most enjoyed by kids ages 2-10 years old.

**Each child attending the event needs to be registered. Please note, capacity is limited and registration is required. This event would be most enjoyed by kids ages 2-10 years old.

Info

Hilldale 702 N. Midvale Blvd., Madison, Wisconsin 53705
Kids & Family
608-238-6640
RSVP
Google Calendar - Games on the Green - 2021-07-26 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Games on the Green - 2021-07-26 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Games on the Green - 2021-07-26 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Games on the Green - 2021-07-26 10:00:00 ical
Google Calendar - Games on the Green - 2021-08-22 17:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Games on the Green - 2021-08-22 17:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Games on the Green - 2021-08-22 17:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Games on the Green - 2021-08-22 17:30:00 ical