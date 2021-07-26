Games on the Green
press release: Go for the Gold! While you cheer on team USA, enjoy some kid-friendly games and activities with us!
Calling all tiny, but fierce competitors - it's time to show us what you've got. Meet us on the Green (near AMC & LL Bean) for a morning of sports-themed activities, crafts, snacks and special super-hero appearances! Let the games begin!
Activities include:
- Games with Tri 4 Schools
- An obstacle course with Burn Boot Camp
- Crafts with Glitter Workshop
- A photo-op, winners podium (created by Cedar & Spice)
- Character appearance from Wonder Woman and Captain America
- Sweets & treats from Gigi’s Cupcakes and Metcalfe’s Market
- Free swag from Hilldale favorites!
Please note, capacity is limited and registration is required. This event would be most enjoyed by kids ages 2-10 years old.
