Games on the Green

press release: Go for the Gold! While you cheer on team USA, enjoy some kid-friendly games and activities with us!

Calling all tiny, but fierce competitors - it's time to show us what you've got. Meet us on the Green (near AMC & LL Bean) for a morning of sports-themed activities, crafts, snacks and special super-hero appearances! Let the games begin!

Activities include:

Games with Tri 4 Schools

An obstacle course with Burn Boot Camp

Crafts with Glitter Workshop

A photo-op, winners podium (created by Cedar & Spice)

Character appearance from Wonder Woman and Captain America

Sweets & treats from Gigi’s Cupcakes and Metcalfe’s Market

Free swag from Hilldale favorites!

Please note, capacity is limited and registration is required. This event would be most enjoyed by kids ages 2-10 years old.

