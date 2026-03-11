media release: Join us on March 25 for a day of exploring the world of video game design and coding. The Annual Spring Break Game Design & Coding Day event is part of the Madison My Brother’s Keeper initiative. It will be an interactive journey exploring opportunities across the areas of game design and coding.

The 2025 Game Design and Coding Day will be held on Wednesday, March 25, from 10:30am-3:30pm at the MYArts Building. This event is free and open to all middle and high school students in the Greater Madison area.

We have an exciting slate of workshops scheduled for participants this year, including offerings from Maydm, Badger Bots, and more. Don't miss this opportunity to develop your coding skills, learn about video game design and robotics coding, and learn more about careers in the coding and game design fields!

This is a completely free experience. Attendees will receive an event T-shirt, and lunch & afternoon snacks will be provided.

To register, complete the order form with your child's information and click "register" to submit.

Space is limited, so register today!