Gamma Jazz Jamma with Jon Hoel Quartet

media release: Gamma Ray hosts a special night of jazz and community. The night opens up with a set by the Jon Hoel Quartet, featuring some of Madison’s finest musicians. During the second set, instrumentalists, vocalists, emcees, poets and dancers of all abilities are welcome to take the stage for an open jazz/funk/fusion jam.

GAMMA JAZZ JAMMA

2nd and 4th monday of the month

$10 Cover/ 100% to house band

6pm doors

630-9PMish Show