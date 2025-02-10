Gamma Jazz Jamma with Jon Hoel Quartet
to
Gamma Ray Bar 121 W. Main St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: Gamma Ray hosts a special night of jazz and community. The night opens up with a set by the Jon Hoel Quartet, featuring some of Madison’s finest musicians. During the second set, instrumentalists, vocalists, emcees, poets and dancers of all abilities are welcome to take the stage for an open jazz/funk/fusion jam.
GAMMA JAZZ JAMMA
2nd and 4th monday of the month
$10 Cover/ 100% to house band
6pm doors
630-9PMish Show