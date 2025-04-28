Gamma Jazz Jamma with Sebastian Roman

media release: Gamma Ray hosts a special night of jazz and community on the second and fourth Monday each month. The night opens up with a set by the house band, featuring some of Madison’s finest musicians. During the second set, instrumentalists, vocalists, emcees, poets and dancers of all abilities are welcome to take the stage for an open jazz/funk/fusion jam.

Second Mondays features the Jon Hoel Quartet. Fourth Mondays will feature a rotating group of house bands

$10 Cover/ 100% to house band

6pm doors

630-9PMish Show